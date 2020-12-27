By Gilbert Ekezie

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Friday and Saturday, marked her 18th anniversary at the church’s headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos.

The event was held under safety measures in compliance with all governmental protocols on COVID-19 pandemic. The entire church environment was also decontaminated ahead of the meeting.

Speaking at the interdenominational programmme, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, explained that it was designed to return all glory to God and appreciate Him for all He had done from January to December 2020, and to commemorate the 18 years of consistent charismatic revival evangelism of the ministry.

He said the programme produced a spiritual rebirth and positive transformation that would bring about restoration, salvation and Holy Ghost baptism, all of which would bring a total man into the blessings of God.

“Obviously, God who inspired the programme brought blessing upon every participant which would make the nation to resonate again.” He appreciated God for preserving Nigeria even as her citizens are going through harsh political and economic times amid COVID-19 pandemic.