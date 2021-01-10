From Gilbert Ekezie, Mgbidi

The government of Egypt has honoured the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Egypt branch with a Golden Certificate Award.

The coordinator of the Egyptian branch of the church, Pastor Rufus Obi, disclosed this while testifying to the work of God at the four-day annual International Crusade of the church with the theme “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,” which took place at Mgbidi, in Imo State.

He said issuance of the golden certificate was an indication that the church got a clean bill of health to carry on with its activities and operations in the country.

According to him, it was also an indication that the Chosen Church is a peace-loving church in Egypt and worldwide.

Obi also explained that a certain member of the Lord’s Chosen was arrested in Egypt for not having the required documents, but when the certificate was shown to the police, he was released.

Obi said the certificate was a sign of recognition and blessings of God, pointing out that it would help immensely in safeguarding Chosen members in Egypt, especially immigrants.

“For over 80 to 90 years ago, no church has been given the golden certificate in Egypt. But that which seemed impossible to do has been made possible. In fact, it is only God that can do it,” Obi said.

He urged Chosen members who go to Egypt, to feel free because the church has a golden certificate to protect their interests.

In a related development, the Rwandan government has granted legal personality status to the Chosen in the country.