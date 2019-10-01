Kenyan e-Logistics company, Lori, yesterday announced its official entry and expansion into Nigerian market in a bid to consolidate its footprint across Africa.

The company, which is the largest eLogistics service provider in East Africa, launched in Kenya in 2016 to seamlessly connect cargo owners to transport in frontier markets.

Over the past 10 months, Lori has completed a successful pilot in Nigeria with some of the country’s top cargo companies including Olam, Honeywell Flour Mills and Flour Mills Nigeria.

It Chief Operating Officer, Uche Ogboi, who spoke in Lagos as part of efforts to formally unveil the firm, said entering Nigeria’s e-logistics market in the face of current economic and security challenges presents Lori a massive opportunity as it seeks to facilitate and connect technology innovation, smart policy and government partnership, and seamless operations to continue to lower the cost of goods.

She noted that as Africa’s largest single market, Nigeria faces challenges including a congested port and a shortage of transport options among others against which the company targets filling the void.

In July, Lori announced the appointment of new global leadership to drive the company’s expansion efforts across Africa. “Lori is at the forefront of revolutionising cargo transport across Africa from the ground up,” said Uche Ogboi, Lori Chief Operating Officer

“Our mission in Nigeria is to create a more efficient logistics experience for cargo owners who are burdened with the task of moving their goods across the country. We have successfully created a digital platform to enable the movement of goods through a transparent supply chain management system that is affordable, reliable and flexible,” she added.

As a digital marketplace and e-Logistics service provider, Lori provides value to clients in three key areas: Technology, Operational Excellence, and Customer Service.

For cargo owners, Lori offers reliability by working with high quality transporters who have been vetted, verified, successfully on-boarded, and constantly rated on performance. Lori is developing the most sophisticated technology tools available in market to package and deliver meaningful data to provide management teams with insights for better control. These tech tools also allow for better tracking with greater context for goods on journey. Ultimately, cost savings is achieved directly and indirectly with better end-to-end coordination with transporters.