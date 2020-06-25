Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A middle aged woman has been crushed to death by a truck at Coca-Cola axis along Onitsha-Awka expressway, Onitsha, Anambra.

It was gathered that the victim was crossing the expressway when DAF truck with registration number USL860ZC lost control and instantly killed the woman.

The State Sector Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Pascal Anigbo who confirmed the accident said that the corpse of the deceased was deposited at Toronto Hospital, while the vehicle was handed over to the Police at Okpoko Police Station, for further investigation.

“Today a middle aged woman lost her life while crossing the expressway in front of Coca-Cola, along Onitsha-Awka expressway, Onitsha. She was knocked down by a green coloured DAF truck with registration number USL860ZC.

“The crash was reportedly caused by loss of control. The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid pedestrians crossing the expressway, but unfortunately ran over the victim.

“A combined FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command and Upper-Iweka Outpost arrived the scene within five minutes of receiving a distress call on the incident. The corpse was deposited at Toronto Hospital, while the vehicle was handed over to the NPF at Okpoko Police Station, for further investigation” he said.

However, the Sector Commander FRSC Anambra State, Andrew Kumapayi condoled with the family of the deceased.

He equally warned drivers to shun every form of dangerous driving, they should always drive defensively while tolerating other road users. He further advised the Pedestrians to always make use of the pedestrians bridge were available to save their lives from busy expressway.