By Christian Agadibe

Nigerian star actress and movie producer, Etinosa Idemudia, has been named best actress in an African TV series by the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) for her outstanding performance in the ROK original show, “Blood of Enogie.”

The HAPAwards is a US-based award judged on artistic and technical merit by a team of scholars in the United States, which recognizes outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments.

A few months ago, the American HAPAwards released its list of nominations in the Hollywood and African categories, which saw Edo State-born actress, Etinosa Idemudia, bagging multiple nominations, one of which she would later win over other notable nominees across Hollywood and Africa.

In response to how she felt receiving the award, the actress said, “This is a big deal for me. You know it’s not a majority vote award, it’s a professional award based on merit.

“Asides from getting multiple nominations among Hollywood and African giants, I also won in one of my nominated categories. I feel honoured.

“I am honoured to have played such a role and even more elated that not just my viewers nationwide appreciate me but also, internationally, globally, my work is appreciated. I am grateful to the producers of the show for the opportunity to star in ‘Blood of Enogie,’ for trusting me with that extremely tasking role and believing that I would deliver, as is now the case.”

Commenting further on what stands her out to be recognized, Etinosa said: “I would say passion. The way I put in my all in that project, in every project I accept to be a part of, like my life depends on it. I totally lose myself completely to each character I embody as an actor. I guess that’s what makes me different. And if I’m allowed to, I would say there is also an unusual anointing upon my life. I carry grace.”

When asked what the theme of the TV series was, the lead actor said: “Blood of Enogie is a cultural masterpiece that centres on a cursed king, his many choices and how these choices affect his kingdom, the fictional Kingdom of Isibor.”

‘Blood of Enogie’ TV show was produced and directed by Canadian-Nigerian director, Charles Uwagbai, for ROK Nigeria.