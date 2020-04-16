Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said large gatherings such as concerts and major sporting events are unlikely in his city until 2021.

Garcetti said this in an interview with CNN and reported by dpa.

“Nothing I’ve heard indicates that we’ll be in those large thousands of people gathering anytime soon and probably not for the rest of this year.

“I hope we can perhaps watch sporting events without audiences on T.V. of course listen to concerts as we’ve been doing,” Garcetti said.

He added that around five to 10 per cent of Los Angeles residents was expected to have contracted the novel coronavirus by fall, around September, meaning the city could still experience a large surge in infections. (dpa/NAN)