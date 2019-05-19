Rita Okoye

Beautiful and fair-complexioned Sylvia Ukaatu joined Nollywood in 2008 and has since featured in several movies.

The graduate of Microbiology, who hails from Orsumoghu in Ihiala Local Government Area of Imo State, opens up on her career, kind of man and lots more.

How long have you been in the movie industry?

I joined the movie industry in 2008. I had my first appearance in a movie entitled, Marine Kingdom where I acted alongside Clems Ohameze and Kanayo O. Kanayo. After that, I did Same Blood with Mercy Johnson, and then several other movies followed. After a while, I went to PEFTI to study Acting.

Was the journey into Nollywood something you envisioned?

My journey started as a face model. I was a brand ambassador to many companies including Scanfrost/Ignis, Baron Oil, Heritage Bank, MTN, Grand beer, and Muoka foam. I also did some TV commercials for Etisalat. Then I decided to give acting a trial, because I knew I could do it since I have the required beauty and brain, for which I am grateful to God. Now, it has brought me this far.

Who are those that inspired you?

Genevieve Nnaji inspired me to join the industry. I’m not saying that other actors are not good, but to me Genevieve is a goddess of role interpretation. I love her effortless acting. I love the way she delivers her lines perfectly, as if she’s in the mind of the writer.

Have you had any experience concerning sex for role?

No.

What was your growing up like?

It’s a beautiful thing having siblings that love and ready to support you. Losing my father at the point I needed him most, helped in building me up to the independent lady I am today. I became mature over issues of life.

How did your parents react when they got to know you’re acting?

I’m someone who loves to pursue what she wants. As an adult, I believe I have the right to choose what I want to be. So, my parents had no reason than to bless my choice. In fact, my family is 100 per cent behind me.

How about your partner, was he supportive too?

I don’t have a partner.

So, you’re single and searching?

Yes, I am single and searching.

What kind of man catches your attention?

I like a dark-complexioned man with humour. My man must be exposed and love my job. I love attention so, I want a man that would give me a listening ear and also show me how much he cares.

How do you cope as a mother and actress?

I have been coping just like every other person.

What is your unique selling point?

I don’t know what you mean by unique selling point. I believe everything in an actor is his or her selling point. Your physical look is also a selling point.

If you have a chance to change something about yourself, what would it be?

I believe I am wonderfully made, so I don’t think I want to change anything about myself. I love me. I’ve got a beautiful face and heart, so I love me.

What’s your take on cosmetic surgery? Is it something you can do?

Going under a knife is a choice. I have nothing against it. If it makes you happy, if it gives you the confidence you desire, go for it.

Aside acting what else do you do?

I am a potential producer, as I have done my first movie project entitled, Sweet Yesterday. And I’m cooking something new soon.