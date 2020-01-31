Popular singer, Gift Iyumame Eke also known as Muma Gee, is not happy. She is yet to get over the assassination of her uncle murdered in cold blood in 2019.

In a chat, Muma Gee described the experience as her darkest and saddest in 2019.

“There are some people you love so much and when they die, especially when it is not their time or they die untimely deaths, it takes a long while to heal. 2019 was a great year. I made many inroads in my career no doubt but the only regret I have, which is in total submission to the will of Almighty God, was the killing of my uncle and community king by three unknown gunmen in Rivers State. That was a very sad experience for me because he was very close to me. I still miss him till this day,” she said fighting back tears.

Meanwhile, on a cheerful note, the singer spoke on her plans for 2020. “The year 2019 was significantly a great year for me especially when it comes to the completion of my latest album, which is due for release on March 28, 2020 instead of February 1st which was the initial plan. In 2019, my career blew back into the international stage with my performance at the UNESCO House in Paris during the African Fashion Reception on October 2, 2019.

“This was followed by my European tour in Venice, Sicily and Milan. First, I want to thank God who made it possible and also the organisers, Lexy Mojo-Eyes of Legendary Gold and my international manager, Miss Crystal of Deroche Agency in France and the United Kingdom.

“My plans going into 2020 is to channel all my energy and hard work towards making a success of my latest album and also the Muma ‘Gee Live Culture Rocks Concert’ which will tour nationwide and internationally in designated countries, with my latest album.”

Muma Gee also revealed that on March 28, the maiden edition of ‘Culture Rocks Lagos’ will hold at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos where music will meet arts and culture with a vision for global peace: “This is a handful to kickstart the year while my creator directs my steps and that of members of my team, so help me God,” the mother of three concluded.