From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of leading Ogun politician and elder statesman Biyi Durojaiye, describing his passing as the ‘loss of a colossus’.

Senator Durojaiye died Monday night in Lagos at the age of 88.

In a press statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday and signed by the Acting Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party said the death of ‘Baba Biyi Durojaiye was the departure loss of a colossus, a political giant and a courageous humanist.’

It added: ‘Senator Biyi Durojaiye was a great politician of his era. Fearless and outspoken. He not only fought for democracy, he defended the rights of Nigerians to participatory democracy, even to the detriment of his health. Despite his frail health, he refused to compromise his fight against military dictatorship, no wonder Amnesty International named him a Prisoner of Conscience.

‘The party remarked that as a party man, his commitment was never in doubt. He was never afraid to express his views, no matter whose ox is gored. He played his fatherly role to all of us till death.

‘Our party Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, on behalf of our leaders and members, expresses his deep sorrow on the demise of this astute politician and pray that Almighty God will repose his soul and comfort his family, friends and associates.’