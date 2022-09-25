It is the end of the month again and Domestic Violence Anonymous (DVA), the support Group run by Warien Rose Foundation for those going through abuse, especially Women will hold at Rockview Hotel Festac on the last Monday of the month as usual. It will be educative, informative and I dare say entertaining but first let me tell you what happened over the weekend. It is the Friday before the weekend of the party and Jasmine decides to pop in. “Hello earth to Tobs, you have been scarce and incommunicado,” Jasmine said as she sauntered into my office. “Tonight is Rick’s Grandmother’s shindig, are we not going shopping? Me, I want a new dress oh,” Jasmine said. We picked up Kaycee on the way while Bola and Zara joined us at a high brow boutique on the island. Our shopping as usual was fun with our usual girlie banter on slutty wears. The girls were all of the opinion that Sotonye (Rick’s baby mama) being a family friend will be present with ‘Junior’, Rick’s so called son (maybe he really is Rick’s son and I am just being bitchy). They insisted I take an outfit I tried on reluctantly because of the price. It was damn expensive but Zara surprisingly paid for it when I got into an argument with them over the price. The dress a coquettish outfit is a red sheer bling, beaded crystal lace applique jewel, long sleeve, illusion backless, short gown. It was loud in an elusive sexy kind of way.

That evening I stood in front of the mirror, I must admit I felt like a passive femme fatale waiting to be the Princess; belle of the ball. I knew I looked good even before the girls saw me but the open admiration in their eyes made the stress of the day seem insignificant. “Wow, wow, and a triple wow Tobs you look stunning, sultry, tantalising and lush. You will blow them away tonight. All my girls looked good I must say but for some reason everyone was particular about me….hmmmn, I wonder why.

We arrived at the party when it was in full swing and as always Rick’s Grandma blew us away with her state of the arts decoration. The house was transformed into a Palace from an Arabian night movie. We saw fanciful décor where luxurious chandeliers were used, mesmerizing lanterns, Arabian style curtains, ornate tapestries, rich rugs, plush window treatments, extravagant furniture, layers of textured fabrics and a generous use of gold accents which created a magical atmosphere of mystique, fantasy and no-holds-barred luxury. We were mesmerised by the sheer opulence, it was obvious money was not a determinant factor here. “Welcome to my home Tobs, my goodness you look like a goddess, has my grandson seen you?” Ricks Grandmother asked cutting to the chase and giving me a sly appreciative glance after welcoming us into her home. “She sure did not waste time staking her claim, shrewd old woman” Jasmine whispered in my ear giggling. The thing is, I consider Rick’s Grandmother to be a titan. Her smile is as radiant as that of a Queen, in her thoughts and words wisdom flows. Some search all their days to find someone so wonderful, yet I got her as a client and I am privileged to learn from a master of the soul. She is a blessing to her family. I gazed fondly at the old woman before me. At her age she should have one foot in the grave. Her gait should be wonky with arthritic joints and eyesight failing. Were it not for the fine lines in her face I’d think her sixty at the most given her sharp analytic mind and easy motion. It’s her litheness and articulate speech that gets you, an echo of youth in someone so old. “Lost in thought again or are you day dreaming about me?” Rick’s baritone voice broke through my reverie as he stood looking very dashing in a black, men dress tuxedo suit with tails. “Rick darling I have been looking everywhere for you,” an all too familiar voice pouted seductively. A tortoise does not move without its shell I thought uncharitably.