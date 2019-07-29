Nigerians devoted most of last week discussing President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial nominees and their screening by the senate. In fact, the senate magnanimously suspended its break to screen the nominees and even worked for longer hours. However, Nigerians were besides themselves with the conduct of the screening exercise. Some of the ministers were merely asked to take a bow and go while others were asked patting questions and then asked to leave.

I do not know what to make of these Nigerians. The senate has just done what they were supposed to do – screen the ministers. I do not know whether it was because of ignorance or mischief that the noise about the screening arose. Screening means to cover something or to protect someone from something. So, obviously, the ministers-designate were probably being protected from being harangued by petulant Nigerians.

For once, President Buhari has nominated the people he knows and feels comfortable with. He did not want to give politicians the opportunity to mess up his administration like they did in his first term when he was encumbered by strangers. This, to my mind, is good omen. Having screened them himself the so-called screening by the senate shouldn’t be an issue since the blame or glory of successful governance rests on the president’s shoulders. That, to me, is responsible for the ongoing charade going on at the National Assembly, which was a make believe to protect the nominees from public scrutiny. And, of course, Mr. President should also ensure that some of the nominees with baggage of corruption should continue their appointments with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the courts.

While we were still preoccupied with the drama at the National Assembly news filter out from the social media that Leah Sharibu, world’s heroine faith had died. That is a lie, Leah Sharibu can never die!

A certain captive of the ignominious Boko Haram terrorist sect, Grace, was seen in the video pleading that the Federal Government should expedite action to secure their release and prevent them from dying like Leah Sharibu and others. What a graceless revelation!

She does not understand that Leah cannot die like the others because she is not like the others. Leah Sharibu bears in her body the mark of Christ and is beyond the troubles of this world.

‘For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel’s, the same shall save it.’ Mark 8:35.

Leah Sharibu surrendered her life to Christ and the above scripture tells us that even if she lost it to the goons of the devil will yet find it and live forever. She was the only student of the girls secondary school in Yobe State that was not released alongside her peers because she refused to deny Jesus.

Life is not worth nothing without Jesus and this Leah knew very well and opted for s much more fulfilling life on the side of Jesus. Our desire is that she be released but if God wants her to end her earthly journey that way, to Him be all the glory.

Leah wouldn’t be the first or last to be martyred. Stephen and all the earlier apostles of Jesus like Peter all met similar fate. Even Stephen was killed, yet he prayed for his killers, which ultimately led to Paul, then Saul’s conversion.

I remember when an uncle of mine lost his wife. People were grieving but my pastor uncle would have none of that. He appeared cheerful, with his kids, and they were the ones consoling mourners. According to him, if people celebrate after being appointed ministers and they successfully go through screening (no matter what screening means) or asked to take a bow and leave, as is the case now, why should Christians grieve when called to higher service in the bosom of the Lord?

I laugh at the folly of one commentator on social media. She blamed Leah for her plight, arguing that if she had denied ‘this her Jesus’ she would not have died.’ Poor soul! If only she knew the worth of what Leah had done, she would beg to trade places with her. There is only honour in dying in and for the Lord.

For now, Leah’s killing is still a rumour, nobody is sure yet. To me, it doesn’t really matter how old we live and die but how well; what legacies we live behind. If it is true that Leah is dead, to God be the glory.

The little girl set a standard for us all and can NEVER DIE. Her kind never dies but live eternally with the Most High. The question we should be asking ourselves is, if i were Leah, would I deny Jesus or stand by Him unto death? It’s amazing how those who lose their lives for Christ find it, ultimately. To God be the glory.

Weep not for Leah, dead or alive. She has sublime peace that none else can understand. Rather weep for Boko Haram urchins because of the calamity, lying in wait for them unless they retrace their steps. Weep rather for yourself if you are still prevaricating and clutching tightly to ephemeral life that is worth nothing. Weep for yourself who know not God for doom lies in wait for you tomorrow.

Why do we pay attention to carnal things at the expense of more valuable things? Why do we hate and kill one another? What is in this life that we cling so much to? Everywhere you turn, fear overtakes you. What hope is there when we package ourselves and serenade the limelight, not knowing how soon we shall become meal for ravenous worms?

Is this world worth the attention paid it? Today, if it is not Boko Haram, then it is bandits, kidnappers, herdsmen or Ruga tomorrow. Now, a new terror group is also booting, with the proscription of ElZakzaky’s men. So, what is it that compels one to be here?

I think Jim Reeves was right, reminding us in that hit song of his, ‘this world is not my home’ that we belong to another plain. How we return home does not matter. What does matter is whether we will reach home ultimately. Some have ended up in wrong places, having got lost in transit.

This is the time to get off that wrong bus, taking you to destruction. Get rid of that fear. Get your fear to fear you and move over to the righteous side with God. Let them eat your flesh or do whatever with it but make sure your spirit returns home safe and blessed.