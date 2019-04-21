A reality show that allows people to dissect what went wrong in their past relationships, offering them an opportunity for closure, forgiveness or vindication has debuted on DStv.

Dubbed ‘One Night With My Ex’ the programme is about lovers who are desperate for romantic closure, including lonely singles that need their mysteries of lost love resolved.

Produced by Rapid Blue and showing every Friday on DStv’s 1Magic (channel 103) at 8pm, each episode features two couples who attempt to resolve their differences by dissecting matters ranging from infidelity, deceit, jealousy or absolute lack of ambition.

Reneilwe Sema, director, Local Entertainment Channels, M-Net, says: “One Night With My Ex is a reality show about ordinary people in search of closure. It’s about love, disappointment, heartache and second chances. We believe it will resonate with all our viewers, but for different reasons.”