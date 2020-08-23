Brig.-Gen. Edward Lot on Sunday won the AbudulJelili Adesiyan Golf Kitty at the Ibadan Golf Club (IGC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament was organised to mark the birthday of the immediate past Police Affairs Minister.

NAN reports that Lot clinched the first position after playing 70 Net.

Speaking with NAN after winning the tournament, Lot said his vigorous training in the last three weeks had yielded positive results.

“I’m very happy with the efforts that I had put into playing today and training ahead of this tournament.

” I have been off golf for a while and this past three weeks, I had gone through a lot of training and lessons.

“I am hoping to reduce my handicap as soon as possible so as to be able to play better. I’m happy with this feat and it can only be ascribed to hard work,” he said.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun, commended Adesiyan for his continuous support to the growth of golf in Nigeria.

Oyinlola said that Nigeria needed more support from persons like Adesiyan for Nigerian sports to thrive.

“He’s a committed golf enthusiast and his efforts in the development can’t go unnoticed.

” He’s one man whose whole life revolves around golfing,” he said.

The Captain of IGC, Oladiran Ibironke, described Adesiyan as an astute golfer and committed promoter of golfing.

“He’s one man that is addicted to golf because at every opportunity he supports IGC with his time, money and equipment. He’s also a trustee of IGC,” Ibironke said.

Adesiyan, on his part, reterated his commitment to supporting IGC and golfing in the country.

“I’m always happy when I see golf being played beautifully well. I’m happy on this day to see how people play with so much joy seamlessly.

“I’ll always be ready to contribute my own quota to the development of golf,” he said.

NAN reports that Adesiyan was celebrating his 65th birthday. (NAN)