On 9th November 2019, The billionaires city of Africa,Nnewi welcomes newest couple as Adaeze Cynthia Obiekwe weds Lotanna Collins Ukatu. The solemnizarion of holy matrimony which was officiated by 16 priests took place at St.Cletus catholic church Otolo Nnewi in Anambra state.

The royal father of the day and uncle to the groom Dr. Cletus Ibeto OON CON (Omekannaya),chairman/CEO of Ibeto group, who was actively present with his family at the event was overwhelmed with joy and blessed the union of the newly wedded couple. He said, Lotanna is like a son to me, he’s my sister’s son, I love the newly wedded couple and wish them happy married life.

The warm reception of the event took place in a mounted the luxury tent at Nnewi high school,along Nnobi road, was also graced by dignitaries and other guests who came to congratulates them for reaching this lovely milestone of conjugal bliss.

Congratulations to you both and may you carry the joy of this happy day close to your heart as you journey the road of life together.