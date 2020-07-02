Moshood Adebayo

The board and stakeholders of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission has absolved its Director General, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila of any wrong doing in the running of the company.

Legal advisor to Gbajabiamila, Mr. Frank Ike Chude, in a statement, described him as an achiever. He said the DG had advanced the 15-year-old organisation “performing excellently to the satisfaction of the governing board and other stakeholders of the commission, especially in management and generation of revenue for the government.”

Chude spoke against the backdrop of an allegation by an Abuja based company accusing Gbajabiamila of corruption, financial misappropriation, abuse of office, contract splitting and granting of unwarranted waiters to operators.

Chude who debunked the allegations, described them as fictitious, unfounded, malicious and gravely defamatory

“In less than three years of leadership, Gbajabiamila has efficiently turned around the fortunes of the commission and earned billions of naira into the coffers of government in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the lottery commission which he has raised, astronomically by over 400 per cent. Gbajabiamila has been running the commission diligently, effectively, efficiently, honestly and in total compliance with the statutes of the establishment and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has, in profound measures added verifiable values to the commission. Gbajabiamila has been performing excellently to the satisfaction of the board and its other stakeholders,” he said.