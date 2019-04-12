Ogechi Uche Ebosie

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC)von Tuesday, April 9, 2019, embarked on an enforcement exercise on some illegal lottery operators in Lagos State.

According to the commission, the exercise will be carried out on the lottery operators who have refused to register with the commission and those that have registered but have refused to fulfill their obligations or comply with the rules and regulations.

According to Mr. Okechukwu Odunna, a Director of NLRC and leader of the enforcement team, “any operator that contravenes the commission Act of 2005, should be sealed up.”

The lottery commission to embark on the enforcement is divided into two – Team ‘A’, led by Deputy Director/Coordinator, Mrs. Priscilla Onuzulu, while Team ‘B’ is led by Mrs. Joy Okunna, an Assistant Director, Licensing and Operation.

Also in the teams include policemen in uniform, State Intelligent Bureau (SIB), cameramen from the commission and media men.

The first operator that fell under the commission’s hammer was 1960 Bet, which occupies the same building with the commission at No 17, Aje Street, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos. The operator violated the National Lottery Act of 2005, which necessitated the office being sealed up. One of the directors of 1960 Bet who was present, claimed not to have any idea about the commission.

Team ‘A’ later left for the Island while Team ‘B’ remained in the mainland. Team ‘B’ headed to Bonanzawin, another operator located at 148, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos. Bonanzawin was also sealed but after hours of deliberation, the operator signed an undertaking to register with the commission. Their argument was that they have registered with Lagos State. The undertaking states that the operator should register within a week. The seal was eventually removed.