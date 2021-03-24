From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The federal government has said it would generate over over N1 billion from the upcoming National Game, adding that scheme, which has proven to be a catalyst for economic growth, is designed to compete with that of Ghana.

Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila, who stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that the Commission was working with relevant stakeholders to maximise the full revenue potential in the lottery industry.

Gbajabiamila also disclosed that the lottery sector in Nigeria has not been able to support the country’s economic growth drive as much as it should, chiefly because of its handling.

He added that the stakeholders meeting scheduled at the instance of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, George Akume, was to galvanise support for the smooth implementation of the Lottery Central Monitoring System.

For him, the unified system will enable government monitor the activities of lottery operators and also collect appropriate revenue accruing from lottery business.

He further explained that Nigeria, with a higher populations than Ghana, could take advantage of its numbers to build the economy through the lottery.

‘We are looking at a billion naira monthly increase in revenue generation, and we will build up to what we have now.

‘We are looking at billions of naira, especially when we have everybody hooked up to the Central Monitoring System, where we will be seeing transactions made online, real time or anywhere in Nigeria.

‘The national game is a game that we are trying to roll out. It will be made by Nigerians and for Nigerians, in contrast to what we have in Ghana. Our operators in Nigeria will also use the Ghana games.

‘We want to replicate what the Ghanaians are doing with the Ghana game. We have 200 million Nigerians, that will enhance the revenue coming into Nigerian lottery market,’ he said.