The National Union of Lottery Agents and Employees (NULAE), has resolved to commence daily union due collection of N100 per terminal from all lotto agents/sport betting agents as approved by the Federal Ministry of Labour in its constitution.

The resolution, which was made available to newsmen, was contained in a communiqué issued at end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the union held on May 27 at the Union’s National Secretariat in Lagos.

While stating that lottery is distinct from gambling, as the money realised from it is often channeled into good causes, the union appealed to the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and National Lottery Regulatory Commission to be conscious of regulatory laws in the industry so as to give all investors level playing ground.

In the communiqué, which was signed by the duo of Mustapha Musa Olusami and Greg Olatunji, the Union’s President and General Secretary, respectively, the Union, however, denounced the poor working conditions of its members working in public and private lottery organisations.

It stated, “The meeting in session denounced the poor working condition in the government lottery parastatals and lottery companies.”

They, therefore, “Warned all recalcitrant agencies/employers and lottery operators to stop forthwith all sharp practices and anti-labour stance.”

The union in addition appealed to the government to arrest all forms of insecurity in the country, while also congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the last presidential election for his second term in office.