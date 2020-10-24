He will be 85 today Saturday October 24. For billionaire businessman, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, this year’s birthday anniversary will be full of thanksgiving and a family reunion with all his children. If you describe Chief Adebutu as a compelling study in grace, you will only be stating the obvious. Indeed, with him, there is no more concrete evidence of a man born under the proverbial lucky star, as his paths in life, since birth, have been laced with more roses than thorns.

His inspiring journey so far would ordinarily make a good material for any creative biographer, particularly as there seems to be no evidence that he is penning his memoirs yet. Interestingly, one of the things that the Ogun State-born Chairman of Premier Lotto cherishes most is celebrating life. He loves to celebrate with achievers in life, and he himself is celebrated for his great feats in life. Therefore, as he turns 85 today, not a few are looking forward to seeing the octogenarian organize a birthday shindig that will be the talk of town for a long time. But Adebutu will be hosted to a low-key celebration by his 12 children, owing largely to the prevailing circumstances forced on humanity by the dreaded global pandemic, COVID-19.

Spotlight gathered that for the Odole of Yoruba land, apart from his great investments in business, he has also invested heavily in his children; hence, they collectively want to use his birthday this year as an avenue to stick together to thank God for keeping him alive and healthy amid the global health and business challenges. The special birthday bash, holding in the billionaire’s Ikoyi, Lagos mansion, will also have in attendance select family friends and associates.

Aside Premier Lotto, his flagship company, the Iperu-Remo-born billionaire also owns other profitable investments including: Arbico Plc, one of the oldest construction companies in Nigeria with a presence across different parts of Nigeria and Park Inn by Radisson (formerly Gateway Hotels), a 5-Star 400-rooms hospitality outfit in Abeokuta, Ogun State. But the smartest investment of the lotto magnate is in banking through Wema Bank Plc, as he emerged, last year, as a new majority shareholder.