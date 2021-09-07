By Omodele Adigun

With the simultaneous opening of three new outlets in Lagos, LOTUS Bank Limited now has physical presence in four locations in Lagos.

The newest and third Non-Interest Bank (NIB) in the country, LOTUS Bank obtained its regional licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria in May this year as a commercial bank. The bank commenced operations from its flagship branch in Victoria Island on July 7, 2021, with a strong digital orientation. The new physical locations are to complement the bank’s digital capabilities in serving its growing customer base.

LOTUS Bank’s new locations are at Idumagbo on Lagos Island as well as Allen Avenue, Ikeja and Oshodi Transport Interchange on Lagos Mainland. The Oshodi outlet is a purpose-built Digital Service Centre designed to offer customers an exciting banking experience.

Poised to have its customers experience banking with ease, LOTUSBank launches with digital offerings, which enable customers to open accounts online on the its website and transact viaUSSD banking. This is in addition to the issuance of free debit cards to account holders and zero account maintenance charge.

Speaking about the bank’s offerings, the Managing Director, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye stated that, “With evolving digital solutions and a millennial generation coming into centre-stage, LOTUS Bank is bringing on board innovative and comprehensive non-interest compliant financial solutions in investment banking, consumer banking, asset management, private banking, and wealth management.”

“At LOTUS Bank, we believe in fairness to all parties in every business transaction. This is a requirement for building any strong economy. Everyone can thrive where fairness prevails. Non-Interest Banking stands for equity and ethics in business, as well as growth for the real sector” she added.

“Financial Inclusion is also a strong motive for setting up LOTUS Bank. The concept of financial inclusion targeting the unbanked and underbanked population cannot remain just a concept but must be seen as an actual necessity, for the nation’s economic growth” Araoye further noted.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.