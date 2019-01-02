You probably know that smoking, obesity, and not exercising can sometimes lead to heart disease.

But researchers have uncovered a new risk factor – and you might want to start turning down the volume.

Could traffic noise or TV or radio or airplanes taking off make you more likely to have a heart attack? A new study found exposure to loud noise may increase your risk of developing the number one killer.

Researchers studied 500 people for five years.

During this time, 40 of the participants had a cardiovascular event.

Those with the highest levels of noise exposure had more than three-times greater risk of having a heart attack, stroke, or other heart-related incident.

The loud noise group also had more inflammation in their arteries.

Exposure to loud noise can also lead to permanent hearing loss and ringing in your ears. It can cause physical and psychological stress and increase your risk for workplace accidents or injuries.

So, if you want to protect your health try protecting your ears.

While loud noise is a somewhat surprising risk for heart problems, another unusual sign is creased earlobes.

Several studies have shown a link between creased earlobes and plaque build up in your arteries.