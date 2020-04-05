This piece ought to be our second serving for today. Anytime we offer more than one entry in this space, position of each is determined by length. That is, if three materials, the longest comes first; longer second and long third. Not so today, and there’s why.

I consider what this is about quite important but I am -if you permit the language- sick and tired of it. Even more, I am sicker and tired-er of how all of us plus including the media have made the imp into a tin god. We’ve shut down our lives, our relationships, our offices, our businesses, our places of worship -we’ve shut down everything; by the say-so of this intangible quantity. Suddenly, something that is abstract by its very nature has pushed the human race to apply the highest gear of abstraction.

Anybody with a remnant of faith in God, and of courage, and pride in our nature-endowed on-earth supremacy must be as alarmed and as frustrated and as angry as I am. I am even too bitter to dignify the thing by name. Imagine something totally inanimate having the audacity to lock down and lock up all animate beings: poor, rich, black, white, male, female, weak, strong, young, old. Yes, the thing our eyes can’t see has not only locked down our legs, cars, trains, ships, and airplanes but also locked up our learning, play, worship, work, and business places.

A small disease: we all scampered indoors like balls-less braggarts. Mere rumours of medical warfare: we now only peep from behind three quarter-shut doors and windows. Oh, man: do you still brag about being fearfully and wonderfully made? Perhaps, apart from ‘death, where’s thy sting?’ we should add ‘man, where’s thy faith?’

Has man over-feared, over-pampered, and over-dignified this intangible tormentor? Have they -the powers that be- and we -the powers that be not- over-emboldened this formless fool, directly or indirectly? Has this experience proved that mankind cannot only do without food, medicine, law and order and the experts in these fields? Has this unseen agent changed our world forever?

Whatever, the health thief needs to realise -here and now- that the loudest ovation it currently enjoys means it should disappear. Staying a day longer is overstaying its welcome. Humanity shall humble it terminally if it doesn’t leave this instant. Look up, people, enough is enough; this too is passing away now!

Ask The Boss is back again

Welcome to Ask The Boss, the muster point for those in dire need of socio-emotional help. It is pure joy to see firsthand how people avail themselves and also how this effort touches lives. Thank You, Jesus. We can do all things!

Remember, you only need to inbox me your ad hoc concern or two. I shall then address it in the open with your preferred photograph; except you pleaded anonymity. The strategy is to kill two birds with one stone. Others in your similar situation need it too, right?

Here’s the double-barrelled sole entry for the day. One, ‘is it proper to overlook age in a relationship that may lead to marriage in the case of young men with ladies older than them? Is the popular saying that age is just a number true? And, two, ‘how can a young mind of no political power or portfolio make suggestion(s) that could lead to correction of some overlooked wrongdoings of government without first suffering negative consequences for the temerity?’

Many thanks for your vexed questions, dear anony, even as I promise to keep this short and quick. See, the hullabaloo over age is neither here nor there. Age is what you make of it. If, at 40, you think yourself old, then, voilà! You are old. If, at 60 (which, by the way, is the new 40), you think you are a youth, there shouldn’t be any debate.

As for whether age can or should determine wedding, for instance, a younger man marrying an older woman, that again is relative. Some of such couples succeed excellently while others fail abysmally. Many factors (maturity, stoicism, wisdom, understanding, patience, etc.) come into play in marriage. Note that I didn’t mention love, because the virtue is embedded in the fivesome I listed!

Age imbalance in marriage cannot be an anathema, if the couple know what they want. As for you, Guy, pray for The One who ordained marriage to guard and guide you thence.

On the matter of seeking to influence government, I say it always: once you believe in a just cause, follow the course. If you suffer consequences, trust the future to offer you commensurate vindication and compensation!

Two years ago, a mass communication lecturer and public relations chief, Dr. Udeme Nana, wrote some instructive literature on what happened to, and later for, Portuguese international prolific goleador, Cristiano Ronaldo. During his (at the time) team (Real Mardrid)’s first leg quarterfinal visit to Italy’s Juventus, the home fans simply picked on the five-time World Footballer of the Year and booed his every touch on the ball. Yet, CR7 stayed cool and focused. At the end of the game, the same fans who booed him all through rose in unison to applaud his five-star performance and brace.

The thorough professional, humble in victory, took a bow while applauding the opposition fans. Dr. Nana went on to draw a classic conclusion, namely, that political leaders should know that those who disparage them today with vitriolic criticisms may celebrate them tomorrow. I share that sentiment.

If you are convinced to help government or anyone else for that matter, go ahead and do it, no matter what.

I will end with something else from the Ronaldo-Juventus analogy, which is that the former now plays for the latter. There’s a monumental lesson in that. Forget all that badmouth, most critics want you. Rather than be weighed down or distracted by their criticisms, be compelled to do more and eventually win all over!

God bless Nigeria!