Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, says the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Sen. Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot be overlooked.

Abubakar stated this in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment which validated the election of Gov. Isiaka Oyetola of Osun state.

The former Vice President said that he joined people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say that they stood with Adeleke, and the people of Osun in good times and in difficult days.

“The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over.

“However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Adeleke and the PDP is not over and cannot be overlooked.

“Those who think this is the end of the road for Adeleke and the PDP in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No.

“Today marks the continued ascendancy of Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.

“They had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. it is only delayed,” he said.

Abubakar, who was the PDP Presidential Candidate in the February presidential election, said that he extended his hands of brotherhood to Adeleke in all his future endeavours.

He also assured the people of Osun that the PDP remembers their love and acceptance, promising that he would never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.

“Finally, I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility.

“The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be,” he said.(NAN)