IT was a classic case of a love affair gone awry. But after it was all over, two badly burnt bodies laid stone dead in hospital mortuary. On the surface, it sounds like moonlight tale. But it is as real as reality can be. It is the story of how a 35-years-old Balyesan truck driver, and an angry lover, incinerated a pastor and one of his female members in his attempt to kill his girlfriend who he suspected of cheating on him by sleeping with the man of God.

Etifa Ibukilebu, the young man at the centre of the drama, was alleged to have suspected Innocent God-Gift, 23, said to be his girlfriend, although a blood relative, of dating Pastor Henry Afor, 40. But it is a charge which God-Gift vehemently denies. But the smoke of suspicion, jealousy and vengeance generated by the love tango did not clear until aggrieved Etifa had succeeded in burning to death with petrol fire, Pastor Afor and one of his female church members called Elvina Japheth, 25. God-Gift narrowly escaped death with minor injuries.