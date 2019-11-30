Many married women are having affairs these days. These women are so bold that they are not hiding these affairs. This is why I laugh when some men claim that their wives cannot cheat on them.

While it is not morally right for married women to have affairs, these ones can’t be helped. It is what keeps some women going. Without having these love affairs, married women will be unhappy, cranky and unbearable.

I will advice married men to stop bothering themselves about the love affairs their wives are having and focus on how to be better husbands. It is pointless for men to continue to fight their wives over their seasonal love affairs.

While marriage is a beautiful institution, having affairs can be the spice that will make the marriage sweeter and romantic. Many Nigerian men claim that they cannot be comfortable eating one type of soup everyday and the same goes for women too.

I know by now, you are probably fuming and cursing me under your breath for saying that affairs can spice things up in a marriage. You know I am right. Women need love affairs to keep their long term marriages going. This world is stressful and women need to relax once in a while.

Come with me and let’s enjoy the stories of some married women who are good at having affairs and don’t pretend about it. These women are living their best lives and enjoying the best of both worlds.

One married woman told me recently that she has had many love affairs that brought her so much joy, laughter and bliss. She stated that some of her romances were whirlwind romances while others were simply soothing and calm.

Having been married for almost 18 years, this woman told me that she just can’t be faithful and her husband knows this. You know variety is the spice of life and boredom with one lover is not a good thing. When that happens, the relationship is no longer exciting and adventurous.

The mother of three revealed that her journey with her many lovers have been exciting and each of them have made her feel warm, special and loved. When she was talking to be about this, I noticed some women seated close to us murmuring and shoot her daggers with their eyes.

This married woman has had many love affairs with different perfumes for the past fifteen years of her life. Even though she enjoys these affairs, they have been a mixture of sweet and bitter experiences in some cases.

This woman is not ashamed to say she loves perfumes. She loves oriental and classic fragrances. She loves how catching the whiff of her perfume excites her. She loves capturing the attention of friends and colleagues with her perfumes.

She confessed to me that recently someone sent a list of perfumes to her asking which one she should get, she said Gucci Guilty without thinking. This is because she had fallen head over heels with this perfume.

She told me not to blame her because she is in love. Whenever she falls in love with a particular perfume, she gets carried away with the affair. She dreams about the perfume and thinks about it all the time.

She recalled when she fell in love with Thierry Mugler Angel and Alien. It was heavenly. Once in a while, she would grab the bottles and spray them for no reason. This is how intense her love for good perfumes is.

She later fell in love with Dior Hypnotic Poison. She told me that the perfume left her feeling like a star. She even refused to share it with anyone including her husband who confessed that he loved the perfume too. She hid it and the man tried unsuccessfully to discover the hiding place.

Then she later fell in love with Signorina Misteriosa, she told me that she didn’t want to buy it because she wasn’t sure about it but the seller insisted she would love it. That perfume left a distinct sweetness on her that made her husband sniff her body from time to time. It made her feel sexy.

When this woman started mentioning the names of the perfumes she has had love affairs with, I lost count. She kept reeling out names of designer perfumes that I almost became dizzy. Her eyes sparkled as she regaled me with stories of her many perfumes.

Another married woman I know is having an affair with trendy clothes. You don’t want to mess with this woman when it comes to wearing the latest clothes and designs of native attires. She spends a fortune on clothes and has a room for her many clothes.

This woman’s husband is tired of her affair with clothes but he is helpless. He knows this is what makes her happy and doesn’t want to displease her. He indulges her excesses and this has made their marriage peaceful for over ten years.

When I met this couple, I was drawn to them because of the woman’s dressing and the way her husband kept admiring her. When I walked up to them to say hello and compliment the woman’s attire, her husband was smiling like a little boy who just got his favourite ice cream.

He told me that his wife probably missed her calling and that she should have been a fashion designer because of the way she designs her clothes before giving it to tailors to make for her. He said she breathes, eats and thinks clothes all the time.

She is having a love affair with clothes, I said. He laughed and told me that I was correct and that was the best way to put it. When I asked if he feels threatened by his wife’s love for trendy clothes, he said yes but to an extent. The woman just looked at him and started laughing.

Another married woman is having a love affair with shoes and she is not hiding it. This woman starves sometimes to buy shoes and she doesn’t wear a shoe twice. If you are married to this kind of woman, leave her alone to enjoy her love affair. Trying to stop her because you feel jealous will not end well.

This woman works in a consulting firm in Lagos and she doesn’t hide the fact she is having affair with shoes. Whenever her husband travels, he doesn’t need to ask her what he would buy for her because he knows that she can’t do without wearing good and trendy shoes.

The good thing about this couple is that her husband indulges her. He loves his wife and supports her love affair with her high heels. He doesn’t feel threatened by the amount of attention his wife devotes to her shoes and the efforts she puts into looking good.

While some men have affairs with different women and expect their wives to be okay with that because they have been conditioned by this society that men are polygamous in nature, these men forget that women are polyandrous in nature too and love to enjoy different affairs.

Men, leave your wives alone to enjoy their love affairs. It will make your home peaceful. Don’t be jealous of your wives’ lovers if you want to live long. Focus on building your marriage with patience, love and understanding and your marriage will last a lifetime. A word is enough for the wise.

Re: Why people marry the wrong partners

Desperation from different quarters like family and friends make people end up with the wrong partners. Some of these people end up in separation because they don’t understand each other.

-Chika Nnorom,Umukaobia

The class, confidence, brilliance and beauty you exude endeared me to your person. I concur with your well researched findings on the reason people marry wrong partners. When it comes to choosing marriage partners, critical thinking coupled with sincere heart-felt prayer is required to avoid making the wrong choice.

-Pst. Stephen, Abuja

I read your article and was impressed by your well thought out writing. You are right. Many people marry wrong these days because of many factors. It was a great write up, more strength to your elbow.

-Walter

While it is true that some marry end up with the wrong partners because they have been pressured by family and friends, you should stop trying to demonize marriage. You talk as if marriage is bad and that is not good for you as a single woman. No married woman will be talking down on the institution she is enjoying. Mind your words or you will end up a bitter, old maid. On the other hand, you write very well. I enjoy reading from you weekly.

-Clement Obasi, Awka

Kate, in your bid to present marriage as a bad thing because no man wants to marry you, you are poisoning the hearts of young ladies against marriage with your satanic articles. Stop writing about marriage, you don’t know what it takes to be married because you are a man hater.

-Obinna, Aba

I appreciate how consistent you are in teaching people how to carefully choose their life partners. Growing up, I witnessed how bad marriages destroy women and made them become a shadow of themselves. You are a shining light and I appreciate your doggedness in talking about having good relationships. Don’t mind the men insulting you, they hate hearing the truth. You are a great woman.

-Peace, Abuja

Madam feminist, people marry the wrong partners because they don’t pray or seek the face of God when it comes to marriage. People forget that the spiritual controls the physical. All the things you outlined last week are physical things. You should teach people how to go back to God instead of advising them to leave their partners at the first sign of trouble. Marriage is for better, for worse; don’t forget that.

-Olugbenga, Lagos