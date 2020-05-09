She’s a smart young lady by his observation on a mutual friend’s wall on Facebook. Her comments and views are deep. So, he looked through her profile picture and she’s really beautiful. He sent her a friend request which she accepted.

In no time, they became good online friends, commenting on each other’s posts and their friendship blossomed beyond comment section that they rarely spent a day without chatting privately. She’s not just a pretty face intelligent young girl, she also has a beautiful heart. He fell in love with her or so he thought in no time.

He wouldn’t give his friends any breathing space, he just gushes about her beauty, brilliance and good heart all the time and how he cannot wait to show her off when she visits.

On the day she was visiting, he was so excited he got to the motor park an hour before her estimated arrival time. He just sat in his car waiting patiently until her bus finally arrived.

Seeing her from the window as their bus drove into the garage, his excitement knew no bounds. They were both smiling at each other. Passengers started to disembark, and there she was, his queen, she’s even more beautiful in real life than on camera. He was so happy and it showed on his face.

But as she stepped down from the bus, all of a sudden the smile on his face disappeared, his spirit sank, his countenance changed immediately. All the excitement came to a screeching halt within seconds. He just hugged her lightly as against a more intimate hug as expected. They made their way to his car.

His beautiful and intelligent online girlfriend with a good heart has one and half legs. One leg is by far longer than the other, so she limps.

They drove to his house in near silence, they got to his place and he made her feel at home as much as he could, though he asked her to do him a favor “When my friends arrive, just remain seated, do not for any reason stand or walk around until they have left”. She understood, so when his friends arrived, she remained seated all through until they left.

It was supposed to be a 3 day visit, but by the next morning, he dropped her off at the motor park to find her way back to where she came from. That was the beginning and the end of everything they shared.

The love of man is so imperfect and doesn’t go beyond beauty and the skin most times. I will not defend this lady for not filling him in on her disability, it is crazy to conceal such information, but on a second thought, could it be she was tired of people walking away after she told them of her disability?

Could it be she decided she would rather live in the moment and deal with the consequences of her non disclosure later?

Sincerely, why do we look down or claim superiority over people who find themselves with certain disabilities? Some of us will go as far as possible to discourage our friends and family member who signify interest in dating or getting married to a somewhat deformed or disabled person.

Even single ladies in their mid or late 30’s are perceived as desperate when they decide to settle down with a disabled man. “How can it be love when all they want is to be married at all cost”, we conclude most times.

It’s so bad that when a disabled man/woman is rich or from a wealthy family background, we tag whoever looks beyond their disability to love or marry them gold diggers. We only seem to believe it is true love when the disabled man/woman is poor. In our subconscious minds, true love for people with disabilities only exists amidst poverty. What a society!

Life doesn’t come with guarantees.

People fall down the stairs, get involved in both domestic and car accidents, get into postpartum depression, get sick and dependent, will you leave someone you are utterly and completely in love with if he/she encounters an accident that leaves him/her in a wheelchair or blind and in need of your care for the rest of their lives? Have you ever considered it could be you?

People deserve to love and be loved. What has disability got to do with anything? A lot of us miss good people and the best things of life because we have our eyes on the wrong things. What is limping compared to their good hearts, worth, character, personality, brilliance and joy you find in them?

If you meet a wonderful and kind person who you love and care about, that’s what matters. Their disabilities don’t define them. Just because someone else looks whole doesn’t make them easier or better to be with.

If you are handicapped in any way, learn to develop a strong self-esteem and self assurance of your value. There’s a phrase called “ full disclosure” Learn to apply it always. Be quick to tell anyone gushing over your pictures the truth about your disability, by this you eliminate those who don’t think beyond now.

Anyone judging you based on what’s on the outside and you don’t have control over is not worth your attention. The ones who like you genuinely will stay because they know beyond the rough is a diamond.