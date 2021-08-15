By Agatha Emeadi

Preparations have reached an advanced stage to officially launch the Love of Christ Generation Church (Cherubim and Seraphin) on September 5, 2021.

This disclosure was made by Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi who described the building of the church with the state-of-the-art-facilities as a testimony of God’s awesomeness.

According to her, the idea of the church is to tell Christian faithful that the body of Christ is one.”

“What was promised was to bring C/S, celestial or Pentecostal churches to be in a cordial relationship and that explains why men and women from all over the world would come to grace the occasion,” Ajayi enthused.

Located on Water Corporation Drive by Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, The Love of God Generation Church built by construction giant, Cappa and D’Alberto, has an auditorium with 7000 seating capacity as well as a gallery that can contain 3000 adults.

Dignitaries expected at the event include, former President Olusegun Obasanjo Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria, Dr. Enoch Adeboye and Baba Aladura Solomon Adegboyega. Others are Ooni of Ife, Oba Elegushi and Oba Oniru, among others.