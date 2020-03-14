Despite being endowed with impressive curves, fast-rising actress, Eva Chris is very much single and ready to mingle.

Crying out her pains to Inside Nollywood, the role interpreter said: “I’m single and ready to mingle. At this point, I can’t bring someone to the public when we are not married, and then boom, we break up and fans now start using me as a topic of discussion. Anyway, I want a boyfriend who can be my best friend, and most importantly, give me lots of money. I want someone that can love me deeply. Love to me means caring and being supportive, both emotionally and financially. However, if I would pick between love, sex and money, I would pick money; because money is love.”

The Anambra State-born actress cum Instagram comedian also lamented the disadvantages of having a curvy body. She said: “One day, a guy approached me, begging me not to get married. He pleaded I should wait for him to make money and then he would come for me. In fact, I get all kinds of messages on social media. Sometimes when I am in a relationship, I get confused. I don’t know if men really want to date me or just sleep with me and leave.”

On the best way to move Nollywood forward, Eva Chris stated, “Everyone should be given a chance to showcase their talents and not favoured based on what they can offer; body or money. For instance, you lose a role to someone else because you couldn’t offer sex to the producer, it hurts.”