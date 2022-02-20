Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love. In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.

God is love, He is the originator of affection and care. Satan has created for the world a different type of love different from what God who is love, stands for. Most people have based their relationships on selfishness. Selfishness is a perversion of true love. Selfishness primarily lives for its own good and seeks its own advantage. Most relationships today are going through crisis because the parties in those relationships are governed by selfishness. What is selfishness and how does it affect relationships today? Selfishness in relationship simply means going into a relationship, fishing for yourself.

Selfish people in relationship always find themselves angry in their relationships when their desires or expectations are not met. Selfishness in relationship makes you aggressive and violent and is the root of relationship crisis. Being selfish in relationship is being in it for what you can get rather than what you can give; and most times it puts undue pressure on the other party because he or she never seems to be able to satisfy you. Selfish people are always about themselves and it reflects in their words and actions. It’s always about what you didn’t do for them and what you did to them that hurt them. Selfish people never think about what they did to you that was hurting and what they failed to do that they ought to have done.The difference between this type of love and the God kind of Love is that; the God kind of Love goes into relationship primarily to give to you.

Are you in a relationship? Would you be able to say you are selfless or selfish in that relationship? Examine yourself today and if you find yourself as selfish make a decision to change. Think daily about what you can give or do to make that person you are in a relationship with happy. Be consumed about giving rather than getting.

1John 4: 10 Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.

God loved us and gave His son for us so we can have a different life. He loved us when we were sinful and did acts that were detestable. He loved us when we were unqualified for his love. He gave us love when we didn’t ask for it. He loved us while we were still sinners. This is true love. God wants us to love this way just as He loved us. I encourage you to bring the God kind of Love into your relationships. Love in that relationship not because the object of your love deserves it, but because you have the driving force of grace propelling you to do so.

Proverbs 31:10 says Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.

Who can find a virtuous woman? The answer is very simple, you can find a virtuous woman if you let God do the connection. The problem most times is that people start relationships without allowing God to be the initiator. To find a virtuous woman or to become connected to a virtuous man, it is important to know what makes a person virtuous. What makes anyone virtuous is the God factor in the person. In choosing who to be in a relationship with first look out for the amount of God in his or her life. If he or she does not have regard for the things of God, then such a person cannot be able to love you as he or she may promise to do to you.

God is love if a man does not have God in his life then he cannot have love for you regardless of what he says to you.

Let’s take a look at some of the common questions that people ask concerning love and relationship, and the answers that follow:

Can one find a perfect man?

There are some things you can manage but if the issues deals with his commitment or dedication to God, then that is one thing you cannot afford to manage because it takes God to have a good marriage. Marriage works where the two parties are committed to living for God and following God’s instructions. Conflicts in marriage generally occur because one person is unwilling to do what God, through the bible commands him to do.

My guy drags his feet in the things of God. Will he ever change?

The truth is any man who does not have enough regard for God to do what God says in serving him whole heartedly cannot and will not love a woman whole heartedly. If he does not fear God enough to go all the way with God to be faithful to God, the fact is he cannot be faithful to a woman. God is greater than you his girl friend, if he does not respect God enough to yield completely to God, he will not respect you either if you marry such a person. The period of dating/courtship shows you what to expect from the marriage. Whatever you see now is an indication of what you will see in the marriage.

Can I find ever a man who is committed to God totally?

God is able to provide a dedicated man for you if you are willing to patiently trust Him for one. Even if he has to import him from overseas, God can do that. Your geographical location cannot hinder God.

Should I go ahead into marriage with the hope that God will change him/her?

In every relationship there are usually early warning signals. Early warning signals are indicators of what will happen when a relationship ends up in marriage. The wedding day does not transform the man into a different person. Whatever he is before the wedding day is what he will be during the marriage. So if you are not comfortable and happy with what you see now. I will not encourage you to go ahead with marriage.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.