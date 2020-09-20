Ever wanted to coin a romantic message for a loved one and felt stuck? That happens to one too many persons. However, a young man who has a canny way with words and rhymes, has written an anthology to help you get over that glitch.

Tochukwu Young Umezulike better known as Toks Asher Young, in his brand new book, DEUCES: An Anthology of WORDS, RHYMES & POEMS has written an enthralling and easy to understand series of poems for all class of persons, regardless of status or gender, to connect with.

The anthology starts with a love quote: “Love isn’t convenient. But I will always love you”, which is closely followed by fourteen poems on love. And subsequently followed by a series of poems on life, friendship, romance, politics, faith and God.

Published by Kompendia Concepts, the book is available online at Okadabooks (http://bit.ly/DEUCESonOkadabooks) and Amazon Kindle (https://www.amazon.com/author/toksasheryoung)

Chinyere Distinguished Chimezie (nee Anoke), Principal Consultant/Founder of KOMPENDIA had this to say about the book: “Working on DEUCES by Toks was both refreshing and exciting. I make bold to say that with this book, you’ll not run out of ideas or words with which to connect and keep that special someone.”

DEUCES will be available on Amazon paperback in a couple of days. You can also get physical copies in Nigeria when you email the author via [email protected]