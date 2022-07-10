Without mincing words, Nigerians are groaning under the biting hardship inflicted on them by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government, which in 2015 claimed that the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan was “clueless” and “corrupt.”

However, in the past seven years-plus the administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has been in the saddle, the situation of Nigeria and Nigerians has become akin to a case of jumping from frying pan into fire – in all the three major areas it promised “Change” to the people: economy, corruption and security.

The popular quote by Thomas Hobbes holds that without government, life would be solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short. It has been very tough and rough for all except politicians and other fraudsters in government, who have access to free money. The cost of living continues to skyrocket. Most Nigerians cannot afford basic items for daily living anymore, ranging from foodstuff, building materials, various household items, groceries to used vehicles aka Tokunbo, clothing, various accessories, goods and services, house rent, etc. Every product, including the common tiny matchbox and sachet water, has nearly doubled in price. The situation is worrisome. And the greatest punishment is that there is no plan whatsoever to cushion the effect of the terrible increase in prices, and no one seems to see any end to the so-called phase of austerity measures, except God in his infinite mercy intervenes.

As difficult as it looks, and as miserable as the situation seems, people should let love triumph over the hard times. You must remain hopeful that God can make the situation change one day. Child of God, have faith in the Lord, for he is a great provider.

You must let love conquer in homes: in the relationship between spouses, siblings and families as well as neighbours and business associates. Other areas where love should take the preeminent position include the offices, schools, churches and various organizations.

One question though: is it possible for a visibly angry, hungry man to love? Well, the answer is yes, it is possible. It is a matter of having the right mindset. The healing process begins with the people involved mutually deciding to have a positive disposition, being in agreement and resolving to keep the devil out of the relationship. The way to go is to show care, throw in little surprises here and there, exhibit goodwill and do good deeds. Shared happy moments can work the magic.

Take the example of Mr and Mrs Dickson Esokhai, who overcame their challenges with the power of love, goodwill, good deeds and open, transparent communication. Esokhai was diagnosed with prostrate cancer, and as time passed the prostrate continued to enlarge and it became clear that if nothing was done urgently he might die. For him to live, he needed urgent surgery that would cost a whopping N6.5m, which he could not raise from among his family members. His wife and children cried out their hearts, and sold selling all that the had but the proceeds were not up to N2 million. Notwithstanding that outcome, they stood firmly with him. Though the neighbourhood church where he was a member could not do much financially, it supported him with continuous prayer.

While all these efforts were going on, he got a call from one of his former colleagues. Esokhai opened up and told him his woes, who alerted others. In short order, they set up a fundraising platform titled, ‘Esokhai Must Live’. Within two weeks, N4.5m was realized. The old boys association of his school made up the balance and Esokhai went for the surgery, which turned out successful. The family then held a thanksgiving service. His case clearly shows that it is very important to maintain good relationship with other people. He earnestly needed restoration of sound health and through the mercy of God, destiny helpers rushed to his aid.

With the prices of items rising daily in the market, this is not the time to send a domestic help to buy foodstuff and other groceries because the poor girl would certainly not be able to buy the required items because she may not be able buy all the things on the shopping list at the prices stated by the madam. Oga or Madam, whoever that is better with shopping should do the needful because it will be easier for either of them to make fast decisions, change from a certain product, price or brand to another. People need to realize that this is not the time to be extravagant and trying to satisfy all the demands of the children. No, put your feet down and stick to only the most important basic needs in the home. I have encountered women who walk into the market and get confused as they go round in search of a cheaper item to buy. It is so because of astronomical rise in prices of food commodities and other household groceries.

Now consider Mr and Mrs Ezenwafor, who have taken their PDA (personal display of affection) to a whole new level, kissing openly like Europeans do. After having ‘quality time’ in the other room, Mr. Ezenwafor would escort his wife to the bus stop and lovingly plant a good-bye kiss on her, to the amazement of bystanders. While other spouses complain and agonise over the state of things, the Ezenwafor couple prefer to make themselves happy against all odds. In that jubilant spirit, Mrs. Ezenwafor would head off to the market as if she had N1 million with her, to buy household needs. Their open show of marital affection became well known in the neighbourhood.

So many people were raised with preferred beverages like Nido, Peak, Bournvita, St. Louis Sugar, Lipton Tea, NASCO cornflakes and malted biscuit, etc. Some of these people are still struggling to migrate to other brands that have flooded the market. “Ordinarily, if I have my way, I will never go for some sachet powdered milk because I am a big fan of foreign liquid Peak milk,” Ngozi said as she conversed with friends, adding that the new brands lacked both the quality and quantity of her preferred brands. One of the friends quickly retorted that the present time is not exactly the time to be too choosy. Not getting your desired brand should be reason to create tension at home. Rather, every one should adjust and accept the present situation as the new normal.

Now is not the time to go for all the things you see in a shop and like; you must carefully scrutinize your list, apply wisdom and strike off any avoidable items. Five years ago for instance, Dan and Daniella found themselves in an unpleasant situation. The lovebirds met during youth service, fell in love and wedded. They both got good jobs and eventually bought two cars. Along the line, Dan lost his job. Running two cars on one salary became a big burden. Wisely, Dan sold his car and began commuting in commercial buses. He invested the proceeds from the car sale in a startup dry-cleaning business. Some busybody people criticised him for not selling the wife’s car instead of his own. He ignored their cheap talk. Over five years, the business grew and did very well, so much that he was able to buy an SUV. Their case proves that it makes common sense to avoid ostentatious lifestyle to accommodate a season. But the greatest is for love to rule at all times.

Dear Nigerians, happiness is a key to quality life, no matter how difficult the situation is. Quarrelling, heated arguments and nagging can never solve any problem, but true love goes a long way to help couples in coping.