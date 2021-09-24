Songwriter, rapper and producer, Abdulrasheed Bello popular known as JJC Skillz, is happily married to star actress, Funke Akindele.

However, most people may not know that Bello had fathered three other children before marrying the actress.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, JJC Skillz reveals what keeps their marriage strong despite several breakups being witnessed in the industry. “No special secret to our union than love and sacrifices. We are one of the celebrity couples in the country. It is lovely and we hope it inspires more people to believe in love and work to keep God’s union. For those experiencing marital challenges, my advice to them is to love your spouse like your siblings or parents. Two is now one. So, forgive and forget and take it a day at a time,” he noted.

Speaking about his best moment since he got married to Funke Akindele, the music star recalled, “Our best moment was when we were blessed with our twins. As a father, I feel so fulfilled when my child sees me from afar, screams with joy and runs into my arms. That makes me full of joy and happiness, that alone makes me so fulfilled.”

