By Agatha Emeadi

Life coach and marriage mentor, Mrs. Lovett Benjamin-Obiakalusi, has said that a functional family is the bedrock of every good society.

While noting that potentials of the people begin with valid unions, she stressed the need for men to nurture their relationship with total love, and advised the women folk to be submissive to their husbands in order to achieve the desired goals of their marriages.

Obiakalusi spoke recently in a virtual meeting titled: “The Nigerian Woman: Her Role in Family Building’ in commemoration of her 28th marriage anniversary which comes up today.

Making reference to her years of successful marital experience, the Managing Director of CABB Nigeria Limited, a downstream oil firm and founder of Harriet New Life Foundation (HANEF), advised couples to always listen to the interpretation of God rather than that of the world.

“God says a man should love his wife like Christ loves the church. Christ loves the church even to the point of death. I interpret love from the man as leadership, direction of purpose, provision and being secured under his custody, while women should submit to their men with respect, humility and love,” she said.

This is even as she admonished women who were breadwinners in their families not to take undue advantage of the situation, saying it should not diminish the man from being the head of a family.

