Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A yet-to-be-identified police officer had landed himself in trouble after his girl friend allegedly died during a sex romp in Ado-Ekiti.

Daily Sun learnt that the policeman travelled from Lagos to Ado-Ekiti to visit the lady and allegedly had sex with her during the night before she passed on.

The incident occurred at Atayese Street, Bawa Estate, Ado-Ekiti, where the deceased was residing.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of her death was not ascertained, but a police team from Oke-ila division has evacuated her remains while the suspect has been arrested for interrogation.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, confirmed that a related case was reported, but the division in charge had not properly briefed him.

He however, promised to get back to Daily Sun on the matter.