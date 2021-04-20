From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Four persons kidnapped by gunmen have been rescued at two separate locations by security operatives in Delta State.

Two of the victims, one Solomon Otomierewo and his girlfriend, Rukewe Urhiephroune, were reportedly kidnapped by four armed men along Ibori Road in Oghara, Ethiope West.

The hoodlums intercepted the unregister Mercedes GLK they were driving to their home on the fateful evening, and took the lovers to a bush along Koko road.

But acting on intelligence, security operatives comprising the police, anti-cult and vigilante mobilised to the bush.

On sighting the headlights of police patrol vehicles, the hoodlums abandoned the victims and ran to different directions.

Confirming the rescue, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

Edafe said the unregistered Mercedes Benz GLK was traced to Oviore, near isiokolo in Ethiope East, where two of the suspects including one OghenetewheGift (surnames unknown) were arrested and the vehicle recovered from them.

He said the police also rescued two others – one Ovwenu Augustine and Victor Orogunu – along Ogor-Evwreni road in Ughelli where gunmen had operated in a failed kidnap attempt.

Edafe stated that the victims sustained gunshot injuries on the legs and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He said one ash coloured Corolla vehicle with registration number GBJ 73 FD Delta; one black Hyundai car with registration number WWR 180 PR Delta; and one white Benz 200E with registration number CL 193 ABJ Abuja, were recovered at the scene.