From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Kaduna State Branch on Tuesday expressed worry over low blood donation culture among Nigerians.

To these essential health workers, the importance of regular blood donation to the health of people cannot be overemphasized, hence, their resolve to embark on road walk as well as streets and hospitals campaigns for increased blood donation.

Specific objectives of this year’s campaign are to thank blood donors in the world and create wider public awareness of the need for regular blood donation, highlight the need for committed year-round blood donation, Maintain adequate supplies and achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusion. Others are to recognize and promote the values of voluntary blood donation in enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion, raise awareness of the need for increased investment from governments to build a sustainable and resilient national blood system and increase collection from voluntary non-remunerated blood donors.

Chairman, AMLSN, District Head Office, Kakuri, Kaduna South local government area of the state, Comr Taofeeq Babsalam told journalists that the campaign was part of the activities to mark this year’s World Blood Donor Day.

According to him, “every June 14, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) and the event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood”.

While commending the untiring efforts of the members of the association in Kaduna State, the chairman urged regular donors and others to keep the world by regularly donating

blood describing that act as “therapeutic for both the donors and the recipients”.

“Today, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Kaduna State branch is sincerely thanking all voluntary donors for their selfless act of saving lives thereby keeping the world Beating”, he added.

“Some of the associated benefits of blood donation include anti-cancer benefits as it reduces iron deposition, prevents haemochromatosis, healthy liver, stimulates blood cell production, a free blood screening for infectious diseases, happier life as a result of saving lives etc.

“Today we are at St Gerald Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna for our blood drive to support the emergency services of the hospital for the good people of Kaduna State and the country at large. The choice of St Gerald Catholic Hospital is because of its strategic location and accessibility to victims of road traffic accidents and disasters.

He, therefore, called on relevant government agencies to synergise with the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria to ensure the availability of safe blood for Nigerians.