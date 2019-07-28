Olakunle Olafioye
Inadequate digital knowledge among businesses owners in Nigeria has been identified as one of the major factors responsible for the stunted growth of most businesses in the country.
A business development expert and Managing Consultant, Simply Exponential Consult Limited, Mrs. Fayo Williams who made this known advised business owners to take full advantage of technology to drive their businesses for optimum results.
As part of activities aimed at boosting business growth in the country, Simply Exponential Consult in partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to organize a two-day hands-on training targeted at business owners, business development executives, marketing managers, heads of agencies among others.
The workshop which is designed to provide practical easy to understand steps to mastering various digital business tools, according to he organizers, is slated for Tuesday, 6th and Wednesday, 7th of August, 2019 at the LCCI exhibition Centre, Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive, Aluasa, Ikeja.
The training, according to Williams, who is also a council member of the LCCI, is specifically targeted at business owners who wish to leverage on technol- ogy to make their business more efficient and increase sales.
She said, “most business owners are yet to use even 10 per cent of the read- ily available technology, primarily because they lack information and requisite digital skills to employ the use of technology in their businesses.”
Also speaking on the significance of the training programme, Banke Alawaye, a digital expert said, “every business can benefit from implementing the right tools in their operations. Whether you want to improve your online visibility, increase profit or connect with your customers, the right digital tools can boost efficiency and save you time and money.”
