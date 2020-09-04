Governors of the 36 states on the platform of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have expressed concern that continuous low testing in some states will hamper opening of schools, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps and conduct of elections.

In a communique signed by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Chairman NGF, Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Chairman of the NGF Sub-Committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in his update highlighted the importance of continued and increased testing in all States as the economy opens.

He called on states to take ownership of the COVID-19 response, especially with the expected winding of the PTF by the end of September 2020. Low testing rates at any time will make it difficult to track the correct status of the pandemic in the country thus making it difficult to make important decisions like opening of schools, NYSC camps, holding elections.

The Forum through its Sub-Committee interfacing with the PTF on COVID-19 assured that it will address concerns raised by States on the reception of new inmates amidst measures taken to curtail the spread of COVID-19 across correctional facilities in the country.

The Forum resolved to provide leadership to the COVID-19 response in their respective states by ramping up risk communication activities and community testing for COVID-19.

State governments were called to nominate focal persons that will interface with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on the actualization of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).