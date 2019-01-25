The campaign of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Enugu was said to have witnessed low turnout when he arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Our correspondent reports that the stadium was scanty about the time he entered the arena apparently because most APC faithful in the area were yet to arrive for the event.

The President had to leave for Anambra where they used a smaller venue.

While in the palace of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe, the region had complained about marginalisation by his administration, an allegation he refuted.

The president had replied that there was nothing of such, recalling that the region has five ministers in his cabinet. He reminded his hosts that he appoints officials working with strictly on merit.

