From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The ongoing Local Government election in Osun State witnessed low turnout as electorates were given ballot papers to tick Yes or No.

In some of the polling units visited by our correspondent, there was a low turnout of electorates while only policemen were met in some other polling units.

At Olaiya ward 4, Osogbo, electorates were given ballots with YES or NO to tick, signifying that only the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielded candidates for the election.

At Baruwa Estate, ward 4, Osogbo, policemen were still waiting for the officials of the state Independent Electoral Commission and the electorates as at 10am.