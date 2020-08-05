Schools in Imo State recorded low turn out of students as exit classes reponed ahead of the West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE) billed to August 17.

When Daily Sun went round some of the schools in Owerri and reported that in the schools that reopened the students were scanty. For instance, at Comprehensive High School, Owerri, classes were half filled while some teachers were seen gathering and discussing under a tree.

Principal of the junior section of the school, Nelson Oparaugo attributed the low turnout to the lack of awareness on the resumption date, but expressed the hope that by next week, the classes would be full. The situation was not different at Interworld Secondary School, Nekede as few students resumed and were seen playing in the school compound

Uche Amadi, one the class teachers, expressed the hope that things would return to normal by next week.

At Ikenegbu Girls Secondary School, despite the provisions of COVID-19 preventive materials, most of the students did not resume for studies. A teacher who spoke on the condition of anonymity said most of the students were waiting for the date of their exams to be announced before resuming.

Some schools in rural areas visited like Community Secondary School, Ndegwu, also witnessed very low turnout that teachers had to ask students to go home as early as 10am. At Bright Children Academy, Janet Okoro, a student said she expect the Federal Government to provide essential COVID -19 facilities to enable students resume fully.

However, schools in Enugu State would opened on August 7 for SS3 and JSS3 students.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze who disclosed this, yesterday, said teachers were directed to resume to ensure the schools were safe for students to resume.

“The decision of government is that the teachers should resume today (Tuesday) for them to get the school prepared for students to come in on Friday; that is the instruction. And that is for SS3 and JSS3 only,” he said.

Most students who resumed yesterday were, however, turned back Earlier, and told to listen to the radio for information on their resumption date. At Day Secondary School, Independence Layout, teachers were meeting with the principal when Daily Sun visited the school.

However, at Federal Government College (FGC) Enugu, students were checked outside the school gate with medical officials and some teachers using Infrared thermometer and ensuring they were with their face masks.

Two of the SS3 returning students, Iwu Paschal and Ezenwa Benedict, who spoke to Daily Sun, said they had to work harder to cover their syllabus.