Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Few students in exit classes turned up in schools in Edo State, yesterday, after four months of closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

When Daily Sun visited some of the public and private schools in the city, it was observed the schools were keeping with the guidelines provided for re-opening by the government.

In line with the guidelines, the schools ensured that students and teachers wore face masks, provide hand sanitiser and also make provision for regular washing of hands.

The state government provided the needed items, including face masks for students in public schools alone while private schools owners provided hand sanitiser and point for hand washing.

At Imaguero Girls College, Daily Sun gathered that as at 8 am, only a handful of students were available to commence learning.

A senior staff of the school, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she had expected the students would be so happy to resume school after a prolonged stay at home.

She said it is not unexpected as most parents would not be disposed to allow their children back in school for fear of contracting the coronavirus disease.

“As you can see, the teachers are more than the students; the students are scared to come back because of the disease,” she said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, has expressed confidence that the students turn up would increase appreciably with time.

“This is just the first day and am sure the parents and students are watching to see what happens today (Monday). Don’t also forget that the WAEC starts next Monday.

“On safety of the students, the state government has provided all that is required for their safety, including face masks. The fact that only terminal classes are resuming also makes things easier for us in terms of maintaining social distancing in classes,” the commissioner said.