Charles Nwaoguji

The 2019 Lagos international trade fair ended yesterday with mixed feelings among exhibitors and customers, as the low turnout of visitors adversely affected sales. Products and services on offer, ranging from fast-moving consumer goods to household items, electronics, and vehicles recorded low patronage.

Many visitors who spoke to Daily Sun said prices of goods at the fair were not better compared to what is available in the open market. They were therefore not happy, as they had expected the prices at the fair would be lower with enticing discounts.

However the low turnout of visitors with its attendant low sales was attributed to the low purchasing power due to the downturn in the economy. Though there were a number of first-time exhibitors from Nigeria and Ghana, who were happy to be at the trade fair, they complained about sales and return on investment.

Daily Sun investigation round the fair complex yesterday, showed visitors moving round while exhibitors were making sales, just as some of the exhibitors began dismantling their stands before 3:00p.m.

Managing Director of FAE Limited, Mrs. F. Abiodun, said this year makes it the seventh year he would be attending as an exhibitor as it provides opportunity to meet new customers, investors and collaborators. She, however, said her expectations were not met, as there was low turnout of visitors and sales.

She added that the turnout and sales last year was better compared with this year’s experience. He was happy though that a lot of the people who visited his stand commended him for displaying and offering good products.

Also speaking, Oladayo Lawal from Faaks Enterprise, a Vono Foam authorised dealer, noted also that there was low turnout of visitors, while many who visited her stand did not buy any product. She complained about her company being allocated a new location for its stand, away from its traditional spot at the fair.

According to her, some of the visitors complained about the no music order introduced this year. “Blaring of music was banned because of noise pollution. Also, the security guys were too harsh on visitors as they were not patient. I was once stopped from entering despite having my exhibition tag pass on.”

A foreign exhibitor from Ghana, Roseline Ashigbui, a first timer, who displayed branded healthy snacks, said the experience was good but not sure if she would return next year. She complained about sales as many Nigerians were not willing to buy as they said prices were on the high side. This, she attributed to the currency conversion from Ghana Cedi to Naira. Speaking yesterday at the fair, president of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Paul Ruwase, said globalisation has forced the need to connect businesses, which is what the trade fairs provide. He added that the ensuring value for businesses is the target of the fairs and LCC has met it.