From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following anticipated losses by emerging markets and developing economies due to slower vaccine rollouts and less policy support compared to advanced economies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made available $650 billion for financially-constrained countries.

While granting the countries the drawing rights to the fund, IMF urged the international community to resolve trade tensions and reverse the trade restrictions implemented between 2018 and 2019 as well as strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system.

It also enjoined the international community to complete an agreement on a global minimum for corporate taxes that halts a race to the bottom and helps bolster finances to

fund critical public investments.

In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast, the fund stated that beyond 2022, global growth is projected to moderate to 3.3 per cent over the medium term.

“Advanced economy output is forecast to exceed pre-pandemic medium-term projections—largely reflecting sizable anticipated further policy support in the United States that includes measures to increase potential. By contrast, persistent output losses are anticipated for the emerging market and developing economy group due to slower vaccine rollouts and generally less policy support compared to advanced economies” IMF, observed, adding that headline inflation rates have increased rapidly in the United States and in some emerging market.

On the fiscal policy, IMF said that the imperatives will depend on the stage of the pandemic while the health-related spending remains the priority.