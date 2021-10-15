By Auwal Abdulrazaq

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has charged the newly elected local government chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to operate within the laid down terms.

According to the governor, loyalty is key for the development of any organization. He said that the role of leadership comes with enormous tasks, stressing that the party council boss would be expected to lead the governing party to victory ahead of general elections.

The governor stated this while speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after the swearing-in of the elected 11 LG excos at the party secretariat in Gombe.

He said, “What you saw is a harmonious relationship between the followership and leadership of the party. This has helped us to successfully hold the congresses at both the wards and local government level. We have inaugurated the LG and ward.

This I believe should follow suit, because we are always together. APC is delivering and our people are happy. Loyalty comes first in whatever one is doing especially in the place of leadership. If you are not loyal the enemies can come through you to cause some conflict within the party between the rank and file and everyone must operate within the ambit of law”.

Commenting on the Saturday, consensus election for the party in the state, the governor said he expects a peaceful process where leaders would emerge.

“All you saw now, everything will be held in peace and harmony that will produce brand new leadership that will take us to the next level,” The governor added,” Governor Yahaya said.

Administering the oath of office to the newly elected LG excos, Special Adviser to the governor on legal matters, Barr. Caleb Ubale urged them to discharge their responsibilities without fear or favour.

Ubale noted that they must treat issues pertaining to the party with the utmost confidentiality.

