Loyola Colege Ibadan students, who graduated in 1981 will in this year celebrate 40 years since they left school .

The Chairman of Loyola College Old Boys , 76/81 Set, Mr. Lookman Ismail, who disclosed this in a statement, regretted the loss of a few of their classmates over the years.

Ismail, however, expressed gratitude to God for preserving the majority of the old boys to this day; and for preserving the name of the school over the years

He regretted that the standard of education had plummeted badly since the ‘70s when they were in school and called upon the government to partner with the public sector and old students to restore the glory of iconic institutions around the country .

“It is really sad that many government and private institutions around the country are no more the reference points they used to be, and all this is because we have not yet prioritised education in Nigeria.”

“In some countries, teachers are paid better than bankers and education takes the lion share in federal budgetary allocations, we really need to reset our values in Nigeria,” he advised.

The association also called on the government to return schools to their original owners in situations where the founders are able to run the schools well.

“Loyola Colege Ibadan is one of the schools that should be returned to the Catholic Church, which founded the school in 1956 and laid a solid foundation for its excellence in academics, sports and discipline, “ the association said.

According to the association, the events lined up for the anniversary include seminars, reunion dinner and the revamping of the schools sports complex while adding that the date of commencement of anniversary activities would be made public soon.