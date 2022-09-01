Mr Ogar Osim, Chairman of Labour Party (LP) in Cross River, has cautioned supporters and party faithful not to be violent or spread hate speech while promoting the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Osim gave the advice on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Calabar on the best way party supporters should conduct themselves in support the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advice was important as the party prepared to welcome Obi to inaugurate its secretariat donated by one of its senatorial candidates, Mr Daniel Asuquo.

The inauguration of the new party’s secretariat in Calabar coincides with the 2 million-man march for Obi in Cross River.

He stated that the party’s presidential candidate was not difficult to introduce or market because of his well known antecedents.