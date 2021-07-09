By Zika Bobby

The Labour Party (LP), has opened a massive door for the youth by nominating Obiora Agbasimelo for the forthcoming election, the state chairman of the party, Chief Emeh Ugochukwu Emmanuel, has said.

He said the nomination of the 40-year old banker from Ezinifite in Nnewi South Council Area of the state as LP candidate is the biggest opportunity anybody can think of for the youths, adding that they have to grab the opportunity to take over the leadership of the state at the Government House in Awka to unleash their potential.

The Chairman said: “Over the years the youths have been complaining about neglect by the older generations. The complaint gave birth to the #EndSARS protest, consequently, the LP as a pro masses party, deemed it right enough to give them a chance to produce the next governor of Anambra State by chosing a youthful banker as our candidate. The onus now lies on the youths to throw their numerical strength behind LP and take over governance in Anambra and that’s a huge breakthrough for them.”

He said from all indications, the youth have got the exposure and capacity to govern. “Agbasimelo as a banker with over 15 years experience has all it takes to ensure a prudent management of the resources of Anambra State. Prudent management of resources is very important in governance and surely Agbasimelo can guarantee that. So, let the youths go in there and use their exposure in management, ICT and digital services to bring about innovation into the civil service, the economy, security, education, transformation and other sectors in governance to create jobs for themselves,” he said.

Asked how the LP is prepared to deal with the challenges posed by insecurity, bad roads and unemployment among others in the state, Emeh said the LP as the masses party not only understands the challenges facing Anambra State but also better prepared to address them head on, noting that what Anambra needs most is enabling environment with tight security, good road network, quality education, good healthcare system, improved agriculture produce and availability of jobs for their lives and businesses to thrive.

He added: “As a party with the interest of the masses, LP is on ground to respond to the challenges facing Anambra State. We shall introduce a strong community policing through collaboration of the police and other security agents with community leaders and elders’ advice to ensure tight security all round the state and with prudent management of the resources be rest assured that the education, health, roads, agriculture and other sectors including sports will get face lift like never before in Anambra State.”

On his expectation from the political gladiators and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Chairman said that the whole world expects nothing but a free, fair and very credible election, as he advised politicians and INEC to give chance for a free, fair and credible election that will pave the way for the votes of the electorate to decide who becomes the next governor.

