From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) on Thursday, set up a security, peace and conflict resolution Committee (LPSPCRC) to resolve crises in the party.

LP Campeign Council Chief Spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, said the Committee was inaugurated by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), to look into the crisis in its Ogun State chapter and to handle every other matter that has do with grievances and mischief within the party.

Speaking during the inauguration at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja, Tanko said: “You are quite aware of the recent media reports regarding the issues that led to the relieving of our Youth leader, the popurted sacking of Dr Doyin Okupe DG campaign organisation and our Former Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr Abayomi Arabambi of his duties and the subsequent suspension of the Ogun state’s executives of the party.

“You will also recall that the National Executive Committee, (NWC) had in a communique issued after its meeting to announce the aforementioned actions promised to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the activities of the Ogun State’s EXCO and recommend to the NWC the appropriate further disciplinary actions to be taken against the Labour Party executives in Ogun. “

The committee of eleven members is to be headed by Chief Friday Toyin Ibadin as Chairman, while other members are: General Enang Essien Rtd, AIG Charles Ugomuon Rtd, AIG Ezekiel Zang Rtd, ACG Akubiron Walter Chika and

ACG Ali Wakili.

Also, are: Mr Obol Patrick Okomiso,

Mr Samuel Emma, SP Ego Sille Eseimo, Mrs Comfort Okorokwo and

Dr Kenneth O Diyoke who will serve as the Secretary of the committee.

“With a single terms of reference to reconcile all aggrieved members with the aim of a common front to win the 2023 general elections and Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed becoming the President and vice President of Nigeria.

“It is our sincere hope that all concern will respect this peaceful reconciliation call and join hands with the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed in taking back Nigeria for the Nigerian people.

“That the Labour party is one big family and the fastest growing political party in Africa and as such minor internal conflicts and mis understanding such as witnessed in recent past cannot be ruled out. The purpose of this committee therefore is to ensure the peaceful resolutions of all the grievances and further strengthen, promote the unity of our great party towards archiving the goals and tasks ahead us come 2023.” The Spokesperson stated.

He said the committee was expected to start receiving interested aggrieved party members immediately to enable it conclude the assignment within the shortest period of time to face other issues.

“It is therefore our humble appeal to all our members to cast aside all their grievances and key into the internal peace policy milestone of our party for purpose of peaceful resolutions of all the matters that may have arisen in the course of party activities.” He added.