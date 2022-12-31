From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Labour Party, Bauchi State chapter, has inaugurated 47 member Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the State with Reverend Joshua Ray Maina and Dr. Abubakar Abdulrahman as State Coordinator and Chairman respectively.

Also inaugurated are a total of 123 state and local government coordinators.

Speaking during the inauguration at the LP Secretariat in Bauchi on Saturday, Chairman of the party in the state, Barrister Husseini Saraki, urged the members of the campaign council to work together for the success at the party in the forthcoming election.

“We have the choice and opportunity to make the change we desire,” Saraki said

“God’s willing , Labour Party will win Bauchi State and deliver Bauchi to our Presidential candidate and all Labour party candidates in the state”

Speaking shortly after their inauguration, Chairman of the Obi- Datit Presidential Council, Dr Abubakar Abdulrahman, expressed confidence that the Labour party would record victory in the forthcoming election.

” The era of money politics is over. Nigerians are yearning for change and Mr Peter Obi is the answer,” he said.

In his remark, State Coordinator of the Obi-Datti Presidential campaign council, Reverend Joshua Ray Maina said the Obidient movement is a beacon of hope, renewal and restoration of Nigeria from “corrupt and tyrants”

He commended the various Support Groups saying they have become the pioneer engine of the Obedient movement assuring that their labour would not be in vein.

The inauguration also witnessed the launching of the Obidient Bulletin Initiative ,(OBI) campaign bulletin by the Bauchi State Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.